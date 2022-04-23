ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Girls Prep of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Big Valley Christian entered its Tuesday, April 12, softball game coming off its first league loss, a 3-2 game against Stone Ridge Christian, and were looking to maintain second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance.

The Lions got back on track against Elliot Christian, putting up a dominant 14-1 win to remain within striking distance for the league title. Sophomore pitcher Ava Hernandez struck out 12 batters and freshman Cecily Fontana accounted for nearly half of Big Valley Christian’s runs scored.

Fontana helped propel the Lions’ offense in its second-highest scoring game this season. She had two hits with one double, three RBIs and scored three runs. The fans noticed her performance, voting her The Bee’s Girls Player of the Week.

Fontana won the weekly poll after gaining 41% of the more than 12,000 votes. She finished ahead of softball players Mahaila Guzman of Patterson and Beyer’s Delaney Pratt who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton sweeps Redmond in IMC softball

PENDLETON — The top-ranked Pendleton Bucks made quick work of Redmond on Saturday, April 23, sweeping the visiting Panthers 12-0 and 17-0 in Intermountain Conference play. The Bucks are 5-0 in IMC play and 13-1 overall. They will play a single game at Redmond on Tuesday. In Saturday’s opener,...
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Lions#Striking Distance#Education#Sports#Stone Ridge Christian#Big Valley Christian
Chronicle

Loggers Stay Unbeaten in League With Sweep of Ducks

Onalaska Pitching — Zigler 5 IP, 2 H, 6 K, 3 BB, 0 ER Highlights — Smith 3-4; Holmes 2-3; Sabin 2-3; Lidell HR, 3 RBIs. Onalaska Pitching — Liddell 7 IP; Highlights — Cleveland-Barrera 2-5, HR, 3B; Lawrence 4-4; Holmes 3-5 Onalaska’s offense was humming...
ONALASKA, WA
Hanford Sentinel

Bears alone in first place after win over Vikings

The Selma Bears softball team came from behind to defeat the Kingsburg Vikings softball team 6-4 and take sole possession of first place in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears were down 4-0 before scoring the final six runs to earn the win at Kingsburg High School. Gaby Zapata and...
SELMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Local
California Sports
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

96
Followers
25
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy