Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Girls Prep of the Week

Big Valley Christian entered its Tuesday, April 12, softball game coming off its first league loss, a 3-2 game against Stone Ridge Christian, and were looking to maintain second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance.

The Lions got back on track against Elliot Christian, putting up a dominant 14-1 win to remain within striking distance for the league title. Sophomore pitcher Ava Hernandez struck out 12 batters and freshman Cecily Fontana accounted for nearly half of Big Valley Christian’s runs scored.

Fontana helped propel the Lions’ offense in its second-highest scoring game this season. She had two hits with one double, three RBIs and scored three runs. The fans noticed her performance, voting her The Bee’s Girls Player of the Week.

Fontana won the weekly poll after gaining 41% of the more than 12,000 votes. She finished ahead of softball players Mahaila Guzman of Patterson and Beyer’s Delaney Pratt who finished in second and third place, respectively.