Huntington Sanitary Board releases schedule for continued citywide sweep

By Cameron Gunnoe
 3 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America (SCA) released the continued schedule for their ongoing citywide street sweeping effort, which started earlier this month.

The cleanup campaign – an attempt at thwarting accumulation of debris in the sewer treatment plant and collection system, rather than a beautification effort – began on April, 11, 2022, working its way through Guyandotte, Altizer, and Arlington Park over the first four days, then through the Walnut Hills, Stamford Park, Beverly Hills, and Highlawn areas over the course of the following week.

Signage is now being implemented throughout the campaign to keep residents aware of scheduled sweep times, with large, yellow signs being positioned along routes where sweeping is set to occur.

On days prior to a sweep, while “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will be put in place of the large, yellow signs, so residents will be able to remove their vehicles from the area in question while sweeping is occurring. Sweeping hours are from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

These areas will be patrolled by the Huntington Police Department, with citations being issued to vehicles which do not heed the signs’ warnings and remain parked in sweeping zones during sweeping times.

Items such as leaves, tree limbs, and grass clippings will not be removed during the sweep, and are prohibited from being left out for removal. Only curbed streets will be swept.

April 25: Section 6 (Area near MU football stadium, Walnut Hills, Fairfield)

April 26: Section 6 (Area near MU football stadium, Walnut Hills, Fairfield)

April 27: Section 7 (Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Gallaher Village area)

April 28: Section 7 (Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Gallaher Village area)

April 29: Section 8 (Fairfield, Southeast Hills)

May 2: Section 8 (Fairfield, Southeast Hills)

May 3: Section 9 (Area near MU campus, Fairfield)

May 4: Section 9 (Area near MU campus, Fairfield)

May 5: Section 10 (Downtown area, Southside)

May 6: Section 10 (Downtown area, Southside)

While the schedule is set on a weekly basis, weather conditions may affect sweep times, which themselves are subject to change.

For further information regarding the street sweeping schedule, visit www.huntingtonsb.com, or contact Jay Edwards by phone at 304-781-1911 or by email jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.

Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller Visits Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In Jackson County, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) met with local businesses and toured the City of Ripley with Mayor Carolyn Rader and Delegate Steve Westfall. Congresswoman Miller also visited the Armstrong World Industries manufacturing plant in Millwood, West Virginia, where they produce materials used in everyday items like ceiling tiles.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia students’ sustainability efforts take root

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A student–led grassroots effort to make Marshall University more sustainable in 2009 has grown into an entire Sustainability Department with bicycle sharing, a thrift store, and the first commercial compost facility in West Virginia. “For a while it was just a student garden and...
ENVIRONMENT
