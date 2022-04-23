ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA ...THE EASTERN CITY OF STAUNTON AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF WAYNESBORO At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crimora, or near Waynesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Hermitage and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red Lake River#Buffalo River#Snake River
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln and McCormick Counties through 145 PM EDT At 111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Strom Thurmond to 7 miles southwest of Washington. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCormick, Lincolnton, Elijah Clark State Park, Mccormick County Airport, Hamilton Branch State Park, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Bordeaux, Modoc, Scott`s Landing, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Curry Hill, Chennault, Modoc Boat Ramp, Bussey Point Campground and New Hope. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH...EASTERN STANLY AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Thomasville to near Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Thomasville around 200 PM EDT. Randleman around 215 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shipman, or 14 miles northeast of Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shipman, Schuyler, Scottsville, Esmont, Lovingston, Damon, Rockfish, Norwood, Glendower, Keene, Alberene, Elma and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Wenatchee Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Ephrata, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and fruit trees in that are blossoming. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wilkinson, eastern Baldwin, southern Warren, southeastern Hancock, Glascock and western Washington Counties through 200 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Mayfield to near Linton to near McIntyre, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sandersville, Gibson, Irwinton, Tennille, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Jewell, Warthen, Beall Springs, Mayfield, Agricola and Reese. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH...EASTERN STANLY AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Thomasville to near Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Thomasville around 200 PM EDT. Randleman around 215 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Henderson; Polk Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson, southwestern Polk, northeastern Greenville and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Hendersonville, or 5 miles southwest of Saluda, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda, Tigerville, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Flat Rock, Campobello, Gowensville and Tuxedo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, northern Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and south central Burke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Shelby, or over Casar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Cooksville, Vale and Propst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC

