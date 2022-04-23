ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon for the Northeast Plains. Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western New Mexico Wednesday, especially along and west of the Continental Divide to create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains from Noon through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The northern City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Staunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Crimora, Fishersville, Verona, Weyers Cave, New Hope, Mount Sidney, Middlebrook, Hermitage, Mint Spring, Trimbles Mill, Fort Defiance and Staunton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amherst A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Amherst County through 145 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant View, or near Forks Of Buffalo, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Clifford Pleasant View New Glasgow Lowesville and Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shipman, or 14 miles northeast of Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shipman, Schuyler, Scottsville, Esmont, Lovingston, Damon, Rockfish, Norwood, Glendower, Keene, Alberene, Elma and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 10 PM tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas should subside enough for the rip risk to drop to moderate levels for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Oglethorpe, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHERN TALIAFERRO...SOUTHWESTERN WILKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carters Grove, or 10 miles north of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Union Point, Woodville, Rayle, Ficklin, Lundberg, Daniel Springs, Newtown, Celeste, Lyneville, Philomath, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Spartanburg, southwestern Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Spartanburg, or near Reidville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Duncan, Lyman, Pacolet, Wellford, Roebuck, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Reidville and Croft State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson County in central North Carolina Anson County in central North Carolina Montgomery County in central North Carolina Northwestern Richmond County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Stanly County in central North Carolina Southwestern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 136 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Lexington to Plyler to near Marshville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Albemarle around 150 PM EDT. Thomasville around 155 PM EDT. Wadesboro, Badin Lake and Ansonville around 200 PM EDT. Asheboro and Troy around 220 PM EDT. Randleman around 225 PM EDT. Seagrove around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity, Steeds, Eldorado and Badin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anson; Guilford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ANSON...MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Thomasville to Badin Lake to near Ansonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Asheboro and Randleman around 220 PM EDT. Seagrove around 225 PM EDT. North Carolina Zoo around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Uwharrie Haven, Norman, Blewett Falls Lake, Trinity and Steeds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Warren; Washington; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wilkinson, eastern Baldwin, southern Warren, southeastern Hancock, Glascock and western Washington Counties through 200 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Mayfield to near Linton to near McIntyre, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sandersville, Gibson, Irwinton, Tennille, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Oconee, Mitchell, Deepstep, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Jewell, Warthen, Beall Springs, Mayfield, Agricola and Reese. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

