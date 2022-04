Noblesville’s Guy Griffey, a senior at Hamilton Heights High School, is one of 16 Hoosier students set to receive a $1,000 college scholarship from the Central Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation. The award will be presented at the chapter’s May 15 annual Student Athlete Banquet. The event will be held at the Primo South Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO