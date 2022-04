"How do you furnish a 7 sq-ft room?" In a 30-second TikTok video, architect Cliff Tan, also known as @dearmodern, uses tiny furniture figurines to propose a solution. With over 35.4 million views, it's safe to assume that many were grappling with a similar question — or just curious to see his response.

