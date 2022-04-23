ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Grease trap mishap forces Starbucks workers to strike

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBIKb_0fI4XrUv00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One week after a triumphant vote to unionize, Starbucks staff at the Collegetown location arrived to work to a lack of staff, an overload of work, and a greasy mishap, that workers say, jeopardized their safety.

“We had two giant orders to put away with nobody to work, and in the middle of us doing that, our grease trap outback overflowed,” said Benjamin South, shift supervisor at the Collegetown Starbucks in Ithaca.

The grease trap that was filled with a gunky wastewater mixture of fats, oils, and maggots, both alive and dead, was all over the floor. According to South, who was the shift supervisor that day, the store was no longer safe to work in.

“We kept calling our manager to try to get them to shut us down but he wouldn’t do it,” said South.

That morning, when South asked his coworkers if they would walk out on strike, the response was a unanimous, “Yes.”

“The fact that literally everyone was on board was really amazing,” Nadia Vitek, a barista at the Collegetown Starbucks location in Ithaca, said.

Starbucks workers from other Ithaca locations joined them at the strike.

“It took a lot of courage to do that, and a lot of solidarity for everyone to agree to do that together,” said Stephanie Heslop, barista at the Meadow St. Starbucks location in Ithaca.

Baristas had almost gotten used to working conditions like this. Even becoming desensitized to the layer of maggots on top of the grease trap.

“There were hundreds of dead and some alive maggots like sitting on top of it…And that was there for a really long time. To the point that it didn’t even fully register with me that they were maggots,” Vitek said.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the district manager and the store manager had assessed the situation and decided the leak did not pose a safety or health risk, and that the store could have remained open.

“Starbucks takes the safety and security protocols very seriously. Our safety and security protocols and policies are in place to protect partners and protect our customers and the communities we serve. We expect all partners to follow these protocols and policies to avoid any inherent risk,” said the spokesperson.

A GoFundMe was established as a “strike fund,” to support the staff at the Collegetown store, so no one lost wages while walking out. It raised over $2,500 within the first two days of its launch.

South said the GoFundMe is still active because he expects that they will be striking again, due to other issues with management. Workers say the fund gives them leverage to take a stand.

“The strike fund helps us… even without us necessarily going on strike…it demonstrates that we do have the power to do it again,” Heslop said.

Donations to support their strike fund can still be made on their GoFundMe page .

These workers realize their movement has a bigger impact, and hope that their initiative inspires other low-wage workers.

“Even though it might be scary to step out and do something like that [the strike] there is power in numbers…Seeing that we did not get fired over it and that we could not get punished for it, is probably a good thing for other workers,” South said.

“Not just here in Ithaca, and not just even for Starbucks [workers], but for low-wage workers in general, to see that we deserve more, and it is possible to fight back,” Heslop said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Siena Poll released on Governor Hochul’s job performance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)– The Democratic Primary is only two months away.So where do New Yorkers stand when it comes to Governor Hochul? Siena College Research Institute Pollster, Steve Greenberg explained the latest Siena Poll. “The good news for her is her favorability rating. Right now, 44% of New Yorkers say they have a favorable view […]
POLITICS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Restaurants
Ithaca, NY
Society
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wetm#The Collegetown Starbucks#Baristas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 8 WROC

Mercy Flight helicopter crashes in Genesee County

ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in Genesee County Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, troopers responded to the helicopter crash near Norton Road in the Town of Elba around 1 p.m. Details are limited at this time. Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deadline This Week For Motorcycles In New York State

If you or someone you know owns a motorcycle that is registered in New York State, there is a deadline looming that you need to be aware of. The DMV in New York State says all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30th and must be renewed by then. Motorcycles also must be inspected once a year at a licensed station.
CARS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy