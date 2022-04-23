ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer Going Hybrid By 2025

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeep’s portfolio of hybrid SUVs is set to expand in a big way. In an interview with Motor Authority, Head of Jeep brand Jim Morrison discussed the future of Jeep powertrains. According to Morrison, the focus at Jeep lies in the addition of plug-in hybrid drivetrains that give customers both the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
