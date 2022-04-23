ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Missing teenager reported out of Athens County, OH

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

ALBANY, OH (WOWK) — Vanessa McGee, 14, has been reported missing out of Albany, Ohio.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says McGee was last seen on April 22 at a school bus stop.

They say she is five-foot-two, 160 pounds and has red hair. She has a nose piercing and they say she could be wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

Comments / 8

Maryjane Partlow
3d ago

Sad seeing another face on that missing list every time the news is up. It’s becoming way to frequent. I hope she is just with a friend and not in danger. Either way, praying for the parents because this has to be the scariest moment of their life

NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
