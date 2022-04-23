Missing teenager reported out of Athens County, OH

ALBANY, OH (WOWK) — Vanessa McGee, 14, has been reported missing out of Albany, Ohio.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says McGee was last seen on April 22 at a school bus stop.

They say she is five-foot-two, 160 pounds and has red hair. She has a nose piercing and they say she could be wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

