Valerie Martin Jacobs, 87, of Trussville, passed away on April 17, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of Birmingham and a graduate of Phillips High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Jacobs; parents, Ernest Martin and Grace Woody Martin; brothers, Herman […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO