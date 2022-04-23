ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Granit Xhaka’s cracker caps Arsenal’s wild win over Manchester United

By David Hytner at the Emirates Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acLip_0fI4X4lv00

The game was in the balance, Manchester United pushing hard and threatening an equaliser for 2-2, Arsenal on their heels. Then, in an isolated raid forward by the home team, Granit Xhaka brought his left foot down like a sledgehammer and everything changed.

Bruno Fernandes had just missed a penalty for United. Now he was caught in possession on the edge of his own area by Mohamed Elneny and, when the ball was worked to Xhaka 25 yards out, the Arsenal midfielder had only one thing on his mind. The connection was sweet and the shot screamed past David de Gea.

Related: Manchester City v Watford, Norwich v Newcastle and more: football – live!

It had been a fraught afternoon for Arsenal, one Mikel Arteta described as a rollercoaster. But United were broken and it would be Arsenal who boosted their top-four hopes, their day made better by Tottenham being held to a goalless draw at Brentford in the late kick-off. United are surely out of the race.

After all the criticism in the wake of the 4-0 humbling at Liverpool last Tuesday, after the home truths from the interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, including the one about the squad needing open-heart surgery , this was an improved United performance, at least at one end of the pitch.

United created a huge number of openings, with Diogo Dalot, the right-back, twice hitting the woodwork. The returning Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored their goal – his 100th in the Premier League – had another narrowly ruled out for offside, which Rangnick claimed was a wrong call by VAR. He was deeply unhappy at how the technology was used – or not used.

United’s frustration was total and it would overwhelm Fernandes in the 77th minute. He left his studs in late and spitefully on Nuno Tavares, who had opened the scoring early on, and he was fortunate to get away with a yellow card. It was the only thing that went right for him. Rangnick substituted him for his own good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475PVJ_0fI4X4lv00
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes sees his penalty strike a post before deflecting wide. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Arsenal had been the firm favourites to seal their first Champions League qualification since 2016 but it felt as if their young team had been gripped by nerves. Yet Xhaka would bend the narrative to the force of his will and it was certainly a sight for sore eyes to see him blowing kisses to the Emirates crowd, with them returning the love.

Previously cast as a scapegoat, the relationship between him and them forever flawed – to paraphrase Xhaka – he had made himself the hero and Arsenal’s celebrations at full-time reflected the significance of the result. They had carried mental and physical fatigue into the game from last Wednesday’s win at Chelsea . They got over it. For United the misery continues.

Rangnick had been forced into a defensive change after the bomb threat to Harry Maguire’s house , not a sentence anybody could ever have imagined reading but one that somehow reflects the fury and chaos around the club.

In came the fit-again Raphaël Varane and he was at fault for the opening goal although he was not the only one. He and Alex Telles missed attempted clearances in slapstick fashion after a Xhaka cross and, when De Gea pushed out Bukayo Saka’s curling effort, Tavares pounced for his first Arsenal goal.

United were a shambles defensively, their last line all over the place. Eddie Nketiah was allowed in for a one-on-one chance De Gea saved but the goalkeeper was beaten again shortly afterwards.

What a strange goal it was, Saka nudging an Emile Smith Rowe flick through for Nketiah and being body checked by Victor Lindelöf after the United centre-half was caught on the wrong side. Nketiah finished on this occasion but VAR called him back for offside. The technology then got to work on the Lindelöf challenge. Penalty. Saka converted calmly.

Related: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened

It would have been easy for United to feel sorry for themselves because they had created a host of opportunities to equalise at 1-0 down. Anthony Elanga twice ran through but he could not finish, with Rangnick complaining that Tavares had manhandled him on the second occasion.

Scott McTominay wasted a headed chance; Fernandes could not unload a chip after Aaron Ramsdale surrendered possession; Ronaldo’s touch let him down on a high ball; and Dalot rattled the crossbar from 25 yards. There was also the moment when Jadon Sancho ran at Cédric Soares and appealed loudly for handball against the defender.

The first half was particularly wild. Arsenal were equally loose at the back, putting their fans through agonies as they tried and sometimes failed to play out. Ronaldo got in front of Gabriel too easily to convert a Nemanja Matic cross, and there was still time in the first half for De Gea to save from Elneny and Martin Ødegaard, and Ramsdale to beat away a Telles blast.

Paul Pogba, missing because of a calf injury and out of contract in the summer, tweeted during the interval that he hoped to return before the end of the season. “It’s not over, United we would stand,” he wrote, the conditional tense slightly weird.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

The same could be said of Tavares’s decision to jump for a United corner with his arm outstretched, the ball hitting it for a penalty. The game had turned into an ordeal for the left-back but he was reprieved when Fernandes stuttered, hopped and dragged the kick against the outside of a post.

United continued to push. McTominay tested Ramsdale, Ronaldo spun and lashed home, only to be denied by the tightest of offside calls, and Dalot rattled a post. The equaliser felt as though it was coming. Xhaka had other ideas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Martin Ødegaard
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Mohamed Elneny
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Champions League Clash

Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final, but they have a couple of injury concerns to contend with. Kyle Walker was pictured wearing a protective boot after the heated affair against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final and Pep Guardiola went on to describe his injury as a ‘big twist’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Mali jihadists claim capture of fighter from Russia’s Wagner group

A jihadist group in Mali claims to have captured a fighter from the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group reportedly fighting Islamist militants in the west African country. “In the first week of April, [we] captured a soldier of the Russian Wagner forces in the Segou region in central Mali,” the GSIM (the Group to Support Islam and Muslims) said in a statement sent to AFP overnight.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Liverpool#Tottenham#The Premier League
The Guardian

How the entire course of history can be changed by tiny bodychecks

1956 was a memorable year for both Manchester City and Real Madrid. That June, Madrid won the inaugural edition of the hot, new, pan-European club football competition Li’l Cup – look how li’l! – while a month before in May, City triumphed in the FA Cup final, Bert Trautmann’s neck, Don Revie cosplaying as Nandor Hidegkuti, all that. Real immediately built on their success and by the mid-60s had conquered Europe on another five occasions. City also moved on, and by this time found themselves in the Second Division losing at home to Swindon in front of 8,015 fans. Of course they did. Oh old-school City! You’ll always have a very special place in everyone’s heart.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Lyon 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Hosts win Champions League semi-final first leg

Lyon took advantage of mistakes from Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova to win the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final. PSG went ahead through Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early goal, but Lyon equalised with Wendie Renard's penalty after Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Catarina Macario then scored twice with both...
SPORTS
The Independent

Everton seek PGMOL explanation after not being awarded penalty against Liverpool

Everton will contact PGMOL to ask for a full explanation as to why they were not awarded a penalty in their Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.The relegation-threatened club believe the second-half challenge when Anthony Gordon was pushed over by Joel Matip in the Liverpool box should have been looked at in more detail.Referee Stuart Attwell, who had booked Gordon for diving in the first half, neither awarded the spot kick nor gave the winger a second yellow card.Neither decision was overturned but Everton are more aggrieved with the VAR, Darren England, who they feel dismissed the incident too...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

250K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy