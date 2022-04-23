Latham Woman Nabbed For Aggravated DWI

An Albany County woman who drove off a roadway and crashed into a stone wall had a blood alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit to drive, New York State Police said. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

An Albany County woman who drove off a roadway and crashed into a stone wall had a blood alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit to drive, New York State Police said.

Erica Leskowsky, age 26, of Latham, was arrested Wednesday, April 20, after a trooper responded to the crash scene along Content Farm Road in Washington County.

As the trooper was interviewing her, they noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from her breath, police said.

Leskowsky was taken to a State Police station in Greenwich where a breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .19%, police said.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and ordered to appear in Jackson Town Court on Tuesday, May 10.

