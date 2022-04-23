ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers due to fire hazard

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgLah_0fI4WvZ600

(NEXSTAR) — Best Buy is voluntarily recalling several models of Insignia air fryers after several complaints that the products caught fire and even burned some users, the company announced Thursday.

The electronics retail company says the affected models are Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

Model numbers are: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter who hits home run, video shows: ‘That was out of nowhere’

The Insignia brand name can be seen on the front or top of the units and the models are plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. Cooking chamber capacities on the affected models range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts.

These products were sold from November 2018 to February 2022 at Best Buy stores and its website, in addition to eBay and Google.

Best Buy says it’s received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers about the items catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including injury to a child’s leg.

If you have any of these products, you’re advised to stop using them immediately and return them to Best Buy, where the company says customers will receive a refund in store credit. Best Buy says any purchasers it’s aware of will be notified and given pre-paid shipping boxes with labels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTqMq_0fI4WvZ600
Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada (Courtesy of Best Buy)

Best Buy says consumers will receive $50 in store credit or higher, if the value of the item is greater than $50. No receipts will be required, the company says.

For more information or concerns, visit Insignia Air Fryer Recall or contact Best Buy at the Best Buy product recalls page or by calling (800) 566-7498.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman. Jaquarious Scoggins, 22, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen, the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday. Scoggins must serve a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Hickman Road. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2700 block of Hickman. Police blocked off the road to traffic between 26th and 30th streets while they investigated the scene. According to police, witnesses […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WHO 13

1880s headstones in Winterset damaged by storm Saturday

WINTERSET, Iowa – The Madison County Emergency Management Agency closed the Winterset Cemetery after a storm left several historical gravestones damaged over the weekend. “The storm that came through was supposed to produce some hail, some wind, but the amount of damage here looks like what we kind of experienced on March 5th,” said Madison […]
WINTERSET, IA
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
WHO 13

Video: Shots ring out during youth baseball game in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents are demanding changes after shots rang out during a Monday night youth baseball game in North Charleston. According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the incident happened in a parking lot near Pepperhill Park shortly before 8:45 p.m. Police said that an altercation between two groups led to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Consumer Goods#Fire Hazard#Retail Company#Ns Af53dss0#Ns Af53mss0#Ns Afo6dbk1#Ns Afo6dss1#Canadian
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
WHO 13

I-35 traffic re-opens after semi rollover accident

WARREN COUNTY, IOWA — Traffic is moving again on I-35 on Saturday evening after southbound lanes were blocked by an overturned semi for more than half an hour. It happened near the 60 mile mark, between the towns of Cumming and Bevington. A DOT traffic camera showed a truck lying on its side across all […]
CUMMING, IA
WHO 13

Milo man died in Warren County accident Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2 guilty in killing of Des Moines teens for video games, phones

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. Daishawn Gills, 23, was found guilty Monday of three counts of first-degree murder and a robbery charge, while Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, was found guilty of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Car crashes into house after police pursuit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police pursuit through Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood ended with a car crashing into a house and three people under arrest. According to Des Moines Police, they were investigating a report of gunshots Saturday afternoon when they spotted the suspects near Beaver Avenue and Madison Avenue. Officers pursued the trio down […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 injured in crash involving Des Moines school bus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a Des Moines Public School District bus, Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 19th Street and the off-ramp from I-235, at Day Street. Limited information from the Des Moines Police Department was released, confirming two people involved in the accident […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Waukee students celebrate Earth Day and Volunteer Week at On With Life Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa- On Thursday students from Waukee Northwest High School celebrated National Volunteer Week and Earth Day by helping out at On With Life’s outdoor therapy garden. The students are part of Waukee’s exercise science APEX program, where many are interested in a career in physical or occupational therapy.  They spent time gardening and learning […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Blue Bunny Visitors Center takes top Iowa Tourism award

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Tourism Conference has concluded with some awards, and some inspiration. First the inspiration comes in the form of Destination Iowa, a $100 million fund of federal dollars from the Biden Administration.  The money will be used to inspire creation of more destination attractions. “It’s an absolutely enormous investment in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy