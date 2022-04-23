ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Beat Hotel Concierge During 11-Day Crime Spree Across Newark: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Bryant Dudley Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark captured a man who beat a hotel concierge sending him to the hospital in the midst of an 11-day burglary spree, they said.

Bryant Dudley, 36, was captured on surveillance video breaking into a laundromat, deli, clothing boutique, nail salon and two banks between April 10 and 21, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A warrant for Dudley’s arrest was issued for a burglary at 305 Ferry Street, and was also a suspect in burglaries at 25 Prospect Street; 1227 Raymond Boulevard, 141 Halsey Street; 147 Halsey Street; 133 Jackson Street; and two attempted burglaries at Ferry Street locations.

Footage captured around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 showed Dudley hitting a front desk worker at the Village Hotel on Halsey Street with an object multiple times, O'Hara said.

He then entered the front desk area and went through the desk drawers. The victim was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Dudley was arrested Friday, April 22 without incident. He faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Other charges are pending.

