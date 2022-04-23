ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

3 Green Bay Packers trade scenarios in 2022 NFL Draft

By Matt Johnson
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2022 NFL Draft with a glaring need at wide receiver. Following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to find pass-catchers for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers .

Fortunately for Green Bay, the 2022 class is loaded at wide receiver. From top-15 prospects like Jameson Williams and Drake London to projected top-40 selections like Treylon Burks and George Pickens, there is a wide array of options for the franchise to address one of its most glaring needs.

Of course, that’s only to name the players available in the NFL Draft. The landscape at wide receiver is changing dramatically, with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin all being floated in NFL trade rumors . Expect the Packers to land a wide receiver, one way or another.

Before we dive into draft-day trade scenarios for the Green Bay Packers, here’s a quick overview of their 2022 draft capital.

Green Bay Packers draft picks 2022

  • Round 1: 22nd and 28th overall
  • Round 2: 53rd and 59th overall
  • Round 3: 92nd overall
  • Round 4: 132nd and 140th overall
  • Round 5: 171st overall
  • Round 7: 228th, 249th and 258th overall

Brian Gutekunst moves up for a wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5U6N_0fI4WNzk00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

While no one outside of team headquarters knows what Gutekunst’s draft board looks like, it’s a safe bet Drake London is near the top of Green Bay’s receiver rankings. At 6-foot-4 with the athleticism to beat NFL cornerbacks, he checks a lot of the boxes the Packers look for when drafting pass-catchers.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, London won’t be available at the 22nd pick. If this front office wants a legitimate shot at landing a player who draws comparisons to Mike Evans, it requires moving up the NFL Draft order . It just so happens they have plenty of assets to accomplish that task.

  • Green Bay Packers trade: 22nd and 59th overall picks
  • Baltimore Ravens trade: 14th and 100th overall picks

London, unlike Jameson Williams, is ready for training camp and that valuable time allows him to develop chemistry with Rodgers. It won’t take very long for the All-Pro quarterback to realize hs is working with a dangerous weapon.

In terms of the skills he brings to the table, London snagged 19 contested catches last season ( Pro Football Focus ). When he gets deep and faces tight coverage, he knows exactly how to adjust his body and use his size to make tough grabs. Not only that, he can line up in the slot or outside and is a fantastic red-zone weapon.

Green Bay Packers trade for DK Metcalf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Major_0fI4WNzk00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes it’s better to bet on the known commodity, even if it costs more. While the Seattle Seahawks seem committed to DK Metcalf, there’s a belief around the league that a trade is inevitable . If the 6-foot-4 receiver is moved, it only makes sense for the Packers to pursue him.

While some might hope for Metcalf to cost Round 2 picks, Seattle probably doesn’t pick up the phone without knowing Green Bay’s first-round pick is on the table. Even with Metcalf in a contract year, he provides enough value thanks to his 2022 salary and proven abilities to warrant a top-30 pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyOWH_0fI4WNzk00
In this scenario, Green Bay snags an offensive tackle or edge rusher with the 22nd pick. The selection upsets some fans who wanted to see one of the top receiving threats head to Wisconsin. However, Gutekunst comes through minutes later by trading the 28th overall pick in a deal for Metcalf.

Packers trade down, add wide receiver in Round 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yj1Q_0fI4WNzk00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one thing Green Bay loves doing in the NFL Draft, it’s navigating the draft board. Considering the depth of the 2022 draft class, trading down feels even more likely. The Packers can stay put at No. 22 taking the best player available at positions of need (offensive tackle, safety, defensive line). Closing out Round 1, seeing multiple receivers on their board still available, Gutekunst can trade down.

  • Green Bay Packers acquire: 37th and 80th overall picks
  • Houston Texans acquire: 28th overall pick

Christian Watson is a player Green Bay seems to be high on based on his visit with the team and NFL Draft rumors . While he comes from a smaller program, North Dakota, State, Watson is built perfectly for the position. A 6-foot-4 wideout with a 9.96 Relative Athletic Score , that’s the size and speed Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur want.

This could be viewed as an ideal outcome for the Packers. Watson could step into a role as a No.2. receiver, used in a variety of ways in a new-look offense. Adding him in Round 2 also wouldn’t stop the franchise from drafting a complementary wide receiver later on Day 2.

