Road closures announced ahead of Trump rally in Delaware County

The life of Norman Dewey Perry was anything but conventional. We know this chiefly because of a lengthy autobiography he wrote near the end of his life. Another hint at his life is this quote from his obituary, ““While Norman Dewey Perry did not register success, as some men measure it, by the accumulation of great wealth, he builded for himself an honorable character and all through his life drew to himself the respect, confidence and good will of his fellowmen.”

