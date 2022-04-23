ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 6, Florida State 4

By Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago
There was plenty of fight in the Tigers Friday night as they rallied late to defeat Florida State 6-4.

Check out some great pictures from the big win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

