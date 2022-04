Members of the Chicago Bulls starting lineup are dropping like flies, and it's coming at the worst possible time with their season on the line. After multiple reports Tuesday indicated that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine would likely miss Wednesday's must-win Game 5 of the Bulls' Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks after entering the health and safety protocols , the team got an update on guard Alex Caruso. It was reported on Monday that Caruso was still in the concussion protocol and his status for Wednesday was uncertain.

