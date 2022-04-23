ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Calls BS on 'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Over Raya Claim

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:29 AM PT -- Sources close to Emma tell TMZ ... they believe Ben's "denial" is not a denial at all because they are not saying he never hit her up ... they're just saying he hasn’t been on Raya for years. We are...

www.tmz.com

The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump Hanging Out With Randall Emmett

I think by now we all know what Lala Kent has to say about her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. He gave her a “shit brown” engagement ring and left much to be desired in bed. Lala also labeled the former BJ for PJ king as “disgusting, dirty, and dark.” This is a very “Money By Monday” type situation. Only this time, […] The post Lala Kent Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump Hanging Out With Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
