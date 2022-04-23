ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine as Mariupol evacuation stalls

By Sommer Brokaw, Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EW4eQ_0fI4UPaO00

April 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

Zelensky, speaking from a press conference held in an underground subway station in Kyiv, said the two top members of President Joe Biden's cabinet would visit the nation's capital, according to CNN.

"I don't think this is a secret that people from the US are coming to us tomorrow, State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense Secretary who are coming to us," Zelensky said.

"We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the President of the United States to come and to talk to us."

The State Department and Defense Department have not yet confirmed their visit.

A planned evacuation of civilians in the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Saturday was again thwarted by the Russian military, Ukrainian leaders said.

A humanitarian corridor to provide safe passage for hundreds of civilians trapped by fighting in the port city was planned for Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post.

A small convoy of buses managed to carry women, children and the elderly out of the city on Wednesday, but Ukrainian officials said the effort was largely unsuccessful because of the lack of a genuine cease-fire.

Russian forces, they said, bombed the city all day despite agreeing to the escape corridor.

That was again the case on Saturday, according to a post on the Ukrainian Parliament's official Twitter account.

"Russian occupiers again disrupted the evacuation from Mariupol," the statement read. "About 200 Mariupol residents were going to leave, but when they arrived at the assembly point, the military told them to disperse because 'there will be shelling now.'"

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, similarly said the planned evacuation was called off by Russian military officials after evacuees were already loaded onto buses.

"Yes, once again, the Russians disrupted the evacuation," he wrote on Telegram, according to CNN. "Brazenly using the efforts of Mariupol residents to return home and the honesty of the Ukrainian army in a ceasefire to organize their own plans."

Even before the hoped-for evacuation, Vereshchuk warned of a "parallel" trap corridor.

"We have just received information that the occupiers may be trying to organize their own corridor for evacuation to Russia in parallel with us," she said. "So please be careful and vigilant. Do not succumb to deception and provocation."

A Russian military chief said Friday that Russia aimed to take control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connect the Donbas region with Crimea through a ground corridor in a new phase of the war after retreating from Kyiv region earlier this month.

Though the Russian government has claimed control of the strategic port of Mariupol, it has only partial control of southern Ukraine. Some Ukrainian fighters have held out in Mariupol's steel plant, and the Ukrainian government is still in control of Mykolaiv and Odessa.

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in Donbas," the British ministry of defense said in an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-attacks to continue to hinder their efforts," the ministry said.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, there have been 5,381 civilian casualties in Ukraine and 2,946 injured, the United Nations reported in an update Friday. More than 5.1 million refugees have fled the country, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

The United Nations human rights office said Friday it has seen evidence of war crimes, noting that at least 50 civilians were unlawfully killed in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces found mass graves.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#State#Cnn#The State Department#Defense Department#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Not feeling well, Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady in footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
341K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy