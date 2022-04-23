ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida releases samples from math textbooks rejected over references to 'prohibited topics' such as critical race theory

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMYw4_0fI4Tfiv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLxeM_0fI4Tfiv00
An empty classroom at a school.

Stock Photo/Getty Images

  • Florida released samples from the 54 math textbooks rejected for references to "prohibited topics."
  • The samples included references to racial prejudice and social-emotional learning.
  • Gov. DeSantis defended the book banning, stating: "It doesn't matter how you feel about the math problem."

Florida's Department of Education released four examples from the math textbooks rejected last week because of references to "prohibited topics" such as critical race theory.

The board rejected 54 math textbooks out of 132 submitted for review — roughly 41% of the total.

One of the samples released by Florida's education department shows two graphs titled "measuring racial prejudice by age" and "measuring racial prejudice, by political identification."

Another sample reads: "What? Me? Racist? More than 2 million people have tested their racial prejudice using an online version of the Implicit Association Test."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vooY3_0fI4Tfiv00
Sample of banned math textbook in Florida.

Florida Department of Education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0yIn_0fI4Tfiv00
Sample of banned math textbook in Florida.

Florida Department of Education

The task asks students to solve for S, which represents the score on the Implicit Association Test.

The third sample refers to students building "proficiency with social awareness as they practice with empathizing with classmates," and the final sample refers to students' "social and emotional learning."

Sample of banned math textbook in Florida.

Florida Department of Education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wpq14_0fI4Tfiv00
Sample of banned math textbook in Florida.

Florida Department of Education

Social-emotional learning (SEL) is an educational approach that addresses children's emotions as they learn.

The practice has become controversial among conservatives, who link it to wider debates around teaching race, gender and sexuality in classrooms.

Right-wing activist Chris Rufo told The New York Times that social-emotional learning sounds "positive and uncontroversial" in theory, but "in practice, SEL serves as a delivery mechanism for radical pedagogies such as critical race theory and gender deconstructionism."

"The intention of SEL," he told the paper, "is to soften children at an emotional level, reinterpret their normative behavior as an expression of 'repression,' 'whiteness,' or 'internalized racism,' and then rewire their behavior according to the dictates of left-wing ideology."

SEL has been identified by many on the right as a "gateway" for critical race theory concepts, pointing to programming that emphasizes controlling emotions and maintaining thriving relationships.

Critical race theory, an academic concept or framework centered on systemic racism and its effects across American society, has become a culture war target for Republicans.

The New York Times reviewed 21 of the textbooks rejected by Florida and said there was little reference to race, let alone critical race theory.

However, the paper said that many of the textbooks do prompt students to think about their emotions while learning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising star of the Republican Party, defended the state's Department of Education's decision to reject the textbooks on Tuesday

"There is a movement to say math should be not about getting the right answer, but more about social and emotional response," DeSantis said at an event in The Villages, Florida.

"It doesn't matter how you feel about the math problem," he said. "It matters whether you can solve the math problem."

Stephanie M. Jones, a developmental psychologist and expert on social-emotional learning at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, disagreed with DeSantis, according to The New York Times.

"Feelings arise all the time — they arise when we're doing work at our offices, and when kids are learning things," she told the paper. "It makes sense to try and engage those feelings or grapple with them in order to be more effective at the thing we're doing."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 97

kurplunk
3d ago

I thought math was numbers and grafts. Why do we have to force emotions in math. 🤷🏻‍♀️. I completely disagree with the Harvard psychologist at the end. Let kids be kids. Why do adults have to push kids in how to feel or not.

Reply(14)
74
Kno_tha_truth
3d ago

Glad they banned it. Maybe they should teach courses on logic and critical thinking instead. Why do they insist on injecting their agenda into everything? 2+2 should = 4 and nothing more

Reply(22)
57
ted wall
3d ago

what needs to be taught is to treat people the way you want to be treated. teach people respect for each other without defaming one another

Reply(3)
34
Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Massachusetts parents sue school, say officials encouraged children to use new names, pronouns without consent

Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Critical Race Theory#Stock Photo Getty
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

473K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy