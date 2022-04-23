Earth Day volunteers helping clean up Charles River shoreline

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO