Premier League

Follow Man City v Watford live

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are bringing you live text commentary of Manchester City...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey signs new five-year deal

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has signed a new deal with the club that runs until 2027. The 20-year-old has been with the Midlands club since he was six and made his first-team debut in a Championship game against West Bromwich Albion in February 2019. The England Under-21 international has...
BBC

Man City v Real Madrid: Team news

City boss Pep Guardiola will make late decisions on the fitness of England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker. And their possible absence could leave City with defensive problems as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is out through suspension. Real Madrid hope David Alba will be in contention, following...
BBC

United Rugby Championship chief 'would love' to see women's competition

United Rugby Championship chief executive Martin Anayi says there is a "will" to establish a women's competition. Anayi said discussions had already taken place with URC teams as well as the five Unions which are represented in the 16-member league. He cited England's Premier 15s as a benchmark and said...
BBC

Hibernian: Club officials start manager hunt amid Roy Keane connection

Hibernian are in no hurry to appoint a new manager despite Roy Keane's apparent interest in the vacancy. The Easter Road club, who sacked Shaun Maloney last week, have been approached by agents representing the 50-year-old former Manchester United captain. However, Hibs will take their time, with David Gray in...
BBC

Discrimination in football: Fans 'have forgotten how to behave' since lockdown

Football fans have "forgotten how to behave" since the Covid-19 lockdowns, says Liverpool's equality manager. The Reds' equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain said there has been a "huge increase" in offensive and discriminatory behaviour at games. In January, it was announced football-related arrests across the top five English...
