Follow Man City v Watford live

City TV presenter Natalie Pike and BBC football reporter Alex Howell join The Football News Show to examine whether this is Manchester City's best chance so far to win the Champions League for the first time. Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.
The Football News Show team chat to Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero about Real Madrid's resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti and how Manchester City can best exploit them in the Champions League. Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has signed a new deal with the club that runs until 2027. The 20-year-old has been with the Midlands club since he was six and made his first-team debut in a Championship game against West Bromwich Albion in February 2019. The England Under-21 international has...
City boss Pep Guardiola will make late decisions on the fitness of England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker. And their possible absence could leave City with defensive problems as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is out through suspension. Real Madrid hope David Alba will be in contention, following...
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has been cleared to play in Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland. Naoupu, 38, was sent off...
United Rugby Championship chief executive Martin Anayi says there is a "will" to establish a women's competition. Anayi said discussions had already taken place with URC teams as well as the five Unions which are represented in the 16-member league. He cited England's Premier 15s as a benchmark and said...
Hibernian are in no hurry to appoint a new manager despite Roy Keane's apparent interest in the vacancy. The Easter Road club, who sacked Shaun Maloney last week, have been approached by agents representing the 50-year-old former Manchester United captain. However, Hibs will take their time, with David Gray in...
Jurgen Klopp said it is "special" for Liverpool to be preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday. It is the third time in five seasons Klopp has led Liverpool to the last four of Europe's elite competition. Liverpool are in contention to win the quadruple...
Football fans have "forgotten how to behave" since the Covid-19 lockdowns, says Liverpool's equality manager. The Reds' equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain said there has been a "huge increase" in offensive and discriminatory behaviour at games. In January, it was announced football-related arrests across the top five English...
England forward Courtney Lawes may not be out for as long as first thought with the dislocated thumb he suffered playing for Northampton. The 33-year-old's place on England's tour of Australia in July was thought to be in doubt because of the injury. However, Saints head coach Phil Dowson has...
