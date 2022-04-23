Pirates' bullpen strong again in win over Cubs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Pirates improve to .500 on the young 2022 MLB season with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

A game that was delayed several hours for inclement weather in Chicago led to the Pirates taking the first two games of a four-game set.

Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana started on the hill and picked up three strikeouts and gave up the Cubs only two runs in 4.2 innings.

The Pirates bullpen continued to show greatness as Heath Hembree, Chase De Jong, David Bednar, and Chris Stratton all combined for no runs, four hits, and seven strikeouts through the last 4.1 innings.

De Jong was credited with the win and Stratton with his second save of the year.

Bednar in his one inning of duty struck out three of the four batters he faced.

At the dish, Pirate hitters ran all four of their runs against Cubs’ pitcher Drew Smyly.

Roberto Perez would open and close the scoring in the second and fifth innings, with a two-run double and solo home run respectively.

Michael Chavis hit a homer of his own in the fourth inning, his second of the year.

The win Friday night bumps the Pirates to 7-7 on the year and have two more games against the Cubs in Chicago this weekend.