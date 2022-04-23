Thief wanted for stealing liquor bottle from Manhattan hotel bar

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for a man who stole a bottle of liquor from the bar of a Manhattan hotel and scuffled with an employee who tried to stop him.

Surveillance footage captured the robbery which occurred at the Motto by Hilton Hotel on West 24th Street in Chelsea on Monday. Around 4 a.m., the suspect is seen going behind the unattended bar and taking a bottle of liquor.

A female employee is then seen trying to stop him before grabbing the bottle from the man’s arms after a brief struggle.

Police said the suspect then became irate and knocked items off of the front desk before going back behind the bar and stealing another bottle of liquor.

Surveillance images of thief Photo credit NYPD

The thief is seen leaving the hotel with a bottle of liquor in hand fleeing westbound on West 24th Street.

He is described as having a dark complexion, 5'5" tall, approximately 25 years old and was last seen wearing a blue NY Yankees baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, orange pants, beige boots and he had on a beige backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).