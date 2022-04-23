ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young hit game-winner, but team effort led to Hawks game three win

By Steven Gagliano, Sam Greg
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jRYY_0fI4RfnL00

It was Ice Trae’s floater with 4.4 seconds remaining that gave the Hawks their first win in their series against the Miami Heat, but a team effort allowed for the improbable victory as Atlanta avoided a 3-0 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

To that end, look no further than Deandre Hunter's defensive effort on Miami’s ensuing possession after Young electrified the crowd. Everyone in a sold-out State Farm Arena knew that Jimmy Butler, who led the Heat with 21 points, was getting the ball on Miami’s final possession, but Hunter didn’t allow him to get any separation as he hoisted up a three that missed the mark.

Along with Hunter, It was Delon Wright’s effort, with a +23, that caught Sam Crenshaw’s attention. On Sam & Greg this morning, Crenshaw credited Wright for making the type of hustle plays that may go unnoticed throughout the course of a game.

“Usually he doesn’t get in double figures, but he makes great defensive moves, he’ll get an assist here, he’ll get a rebound there. He’s one of the folks—to borrow a football term—that runs with his head up. If you run with your head down, you still may find a hole, but it's not like if you run with your head up, you see everything in front of you. He plays with his head up, and you find opportunities," he said.

The Heat went on a 21-0 run in the third quarter and while the Hawks looked doomed at that moment, Nate McMillan’s squad didn’t quit. With Wright and several Hawks reserves providing a spark, the Hawks climbed back into the game.

While the Hawks also got 18 points off the bench, including clutch threes, from Bogdan Bogdanovic, Greg Clarkson singled out another strong performance from Onyeka Okongwu as a big reason that the Hawks are back in this series.

"It wasn’t the points, it was his presence in the paint and some key rebounds on both ends of the floor…Miami was getting a ton of offensive rebounds, a lot of second shots and the Hawks weren’t getting any. But then, in that 4th quarter, that’s when Okongwu stepped up," Clarkson said.

Okongwu’s contribution on the offensive glass is best exemplified by his three-point play to give the Hawks a 107-104 lead with just over 1:30 to play.

As a team, the Hawks were able to cut down on the turnovers in their first win of the series, and after committing 10 on his own in game two, Trae Young had just three on Friday night.

With Miami holding a 2-1 lead in the series, game four will tip-off on Sunday night at State Farm Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard right here on 92.9 The Game!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nba Playoffs#Miami Heat#Threes#Basketball#Sports#Ice Trae#Nba#State Farm Arena#Sam Greg
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Lakers insider believes they are going to do ‘everything they can’ to retain their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay has message for Nuggets star Murray amid ACL recovery

If there's one person who is all-too-familiar with the trials and tribulations that come with a lengthy recovery from a lower-leg injury, it's Klay Thompson. After a 31-month absence due to both ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned to the court on Jan. 9, slowly shaking off the rust as his minutes ramped up throughout the second half of the season.
DENVER, CO
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy