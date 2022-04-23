ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky warns Putin will invade other countries if successful in Ukraine

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia could invade other Eastern European countries if it is successful in the invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Grant Ellis/World Bank Group HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Other Eastern European nations could be next if the Russian conquest of Ukraine succeeds, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“The invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning. Then they want to invade other countries,” Zelensky said in a Friday evening address. “All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us because we are the first in line. And who will come next?”

Zelensky’s remarks came just hours after a top Russian military leader discussed his country’s military action in Ukraine.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are cases of Russian-speaking people being oppressed,” Major General Rustam Minnekayev told Russian state news agencies Friday, in what was seen as a veiled threat to Moldova.

Transnistria, a nominally break away state from Moldova, is not recognized by any nation, and signed a peace treaty with Moldova in 1992. The region bears similarities to breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine with large Russian speaking populations which Russia has used as a pretext for its war of aggression against the country.

Zelensky predicted that the “invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning.”

U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said the United States firmly stood behind the independence of Moldova, though she refused to comment directly on Minnekayev’s statement.

With Post Wires

Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
