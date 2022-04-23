ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

BetMGM Bonus Code: Fury vs. Whyte Promo is a knockout

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHWBc_0fI4R9pS00
Grab the BetMGM Bonus Code ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. Getty Images

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet to use on Fury vs Whyte on BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first wager risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free bet up to $1,000 to use on this weekend’s big fight. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, as two heavyweight titans of boxing come head to head.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, and there’s no better time to join with a cracking bout in store.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: The Preview

After two consecutive contests against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury has a new competitor in Dillian Whyte. It’s an all UK affair as the two British fighters meet on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fury is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion. He took the belt from Wilder in 2020 after registering a dominant round 7 TKO. Wilder tried to chalk his loss up to numerous excuses, but Fury again defeated the Bronze Bomber in the final instalment of their epic trilogy.

Whyte is the WBC interim champion but has been waiting for a shot at the full title for years. His top spot was briefly lost after Alexander Povetkin knocked him out in round 5 in 2020. He gained revenge by stopping Povetkin in 2021 in round 4. Only two losses to his name, by no means is this an easy fight for the Gypsy King, and it should be a cracker.

Fury vs. Whyte is the first major heavyweight contest of 2022, and Wembley Stadium is the perfect venue for this event. Both Fury and Whyte have power, but many believe Fury cannot be stopped.

FighterOutright Winner Odds

Tyson Fury-600

Dillian Whyte+400

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte (Video)

Tyson Fury will put his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line this afternoon when he squares off with Dillian Whyte. The highly anticipated contest, which is expected to start around 5pm EST, takes place at Wembley Stadium in London. Fury (31-0-1) will be returning to action for...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
Boxing Scene

Whyte: It Was Close Fight, I Wasn't Outclassed, But One Slip and I Got Caught

Dillian Whyte feels he was neck and neck with Tyson Fury for most of their fight. Whyte, the mandatory challenger – and heavy underdog – for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, however, ended up falling way short of bucking the odds in their scheduled, all-British 12-round title bout at Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday. Whyte succumbed to a well-timed uppercut from Manchester's Fury that put the London-based Whyte flat on his back. Whyte managed to beat the count but immediately floundered on his feet, compelling the referee to halt the proceedings in the sixth round.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Promo Code#Combat#Npbonus#British#Wbc#The Bronze Bomber
Boxing Scene

Tony Harrison: I Knew Garcia Comes Straight Forward, Slower Than Me; Mobility Was Gonna Kill Him

Tony Harrison’s fight against Sergio Garcia unfolded exactly how Harrison expected. The former WBC super welterweight champion completely out-classed Spain’s Garcia during a 10-round junior middleweight match Showtime aired earlier this month from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Harrison quickly adjusted to Garcia’s aggression in the early rounds and regularly landed right hands on an opponent that pushed Sebastian Fundora in Garcia’s prior appearance four months earlier.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Smiles: Derek Chisora is Now Homeless, He Lost His House!

A few days ago, heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora was oozing with confidence when he tabbed Dillian Whyte to defeat Tyson Fury on Saturday night, before a crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Chisora know both fighters very well. He fought both Fury and Whyte, twice. Chisora lost a...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White likely felt “betrayed” by Francis Ngannou stepping in the ring with Tyson Fury

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dana White may have felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday night. Over the weekend, one of the biggest combat sports events of the year went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of over 94,000 people were in attendance to see Tyson Fury defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte and in the end, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it look easy before securing a sixth-round knockout win over his rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Reacts to Tommy Fury’s Latest Win

Jake Paul was not impressed with Tommy Fury’s latest in-ring outing. Last night (Saturday, April 23, 2022), Fury picked up a unanimous decision win inside Wembley Stadium, taking out Daniel Bocianski in the UK. Shortly after the fight, however, Paul was asked for his thoughts on Fury’s performance by Ariel Helwani. In short, Paul was not impressed with what he saw from the Englishman.
UFC
ESPN

Record-setting night cements Tyson Fury's heavyweight legacy

LONDON -- Tyson Fury announced himself as "The King." He sat on a throne. And then he got it all done against challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds and left undefeated with the British boxing public in his grasp. It was a job done just as he said it would go down.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Tyson Fury hugs young fan Marshall Janson in Wembley ring

The mum of a boy invited into the ring by Tyson Fury after his title fight at Wembley Stadium has described it as an "amazing experience". The champion hugged Marshall Janson and posed for a photo with him on Saturday night. The 14-year-old had both hands and legs amputated after...
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy