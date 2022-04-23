ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

2 arrested following Montgomery County pursuit

By Ryan Matheny
 3 days ago

(Griswold) — Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of...

