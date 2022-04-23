First Alert Forecast: The warmest day of the year so far in Northeast Wisconsin!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time in 2022 that the high in Wausau and many other spots in Central Wisconsin rose to 70°. It took only 6 months since the last time it was this warm back in October 2021. The warm weather is going to be short-lived, however. A cold front will be rolling east Saturday night, producing times of showers and thunderstorms. Although storms are not expected to be severe, some storms will produce strong gusty winds, small hail, downpours, and frequent lightning. The main round of storms will affect the area from 10 PM to 1 AM Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the low to mid 50s.
