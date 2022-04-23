ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Speedway Shoplifter Caught in the Act

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
Another day, another incident of someone causing trouble at the Speedway on Gallia.

This time, an employee contacted police at 5:47 pm to report a woman shoplifting in the store. The employee said the manager was keeping an eye on the would-be thief; the employee called the police.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered the woman had some items on her person that she had purchased, but she also had three items in her pocket that she did not pay for. She returned those items to the store.

The store requested that police bar the woman from the store. They presented her with a barred letter and allowed her to leave without pressing charges.

SCDNReports

