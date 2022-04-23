ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Historian Anne Applebaum shares her concerns about the state of democracy

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Anne Applebaum
Connecticut Public

MIT researchers confirm that it's hard to split the filling evenly in an Oreo

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Twist apart an Oreo and the cream filling usually ends up mostly on one side. So MIT researchers decided to apply science to a better pull-apart. They dug into fluid dynamics and delamination. And they wrote a paper concluding, there's no secret. The production process makes it almost impossible to split the filling evenly. They told Smithsonian magazine, you just got to mush it manually. They do have a new field of science, though. They call it Oreology. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

Judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from lifting COVID border rules

The Biden administration was planning to rescind Title 42 on May 23. In March of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control under the Trump administration issued a public health order that allowed border agents to send migrants at the U.S. border back rather than hearing asylum claims, citing COVID infection risks. But yesterday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing any action by the Biden administration before the next court hearing on May 13. We're now joined by Democratic California Congressman Tony Cardenas. He was at the White House yesterday with other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Congressman, thanks for being here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy