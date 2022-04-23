For Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, poet Peter Balakian shares a poem

Danica Roem is a trailblazing figure as the first openly trans person elected to a state legislature in the U.S. Her new "memoir-meets-manifesto" explores her personal and political journey. Juana Summers. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.
Comments / 0