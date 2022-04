Tottenham Hotspur limp from the Brentford Community Stadium with their top-four hopes no longer in their grasp, and it could have been even worse thanks to the efforts of one of their own.This was another missed opportunity for Antonio Conte’s side, who have relinquished their advantage over Arsenal and must quickly rediscover their attacking verve. Since scoring 14 goals in their four consecutive wins, Spurs have now been shutout in 180 minutes against Brighton and Brentford. With a patched-up defensive line, Brentford restricted Tottenham’s attack effectively and David Raya finished without having a save to make.The attacking intent was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO