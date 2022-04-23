ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knappers Hill hits the target in Sandown Final

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
It was another day of celebration for Paul Nicholls, who was presented his 13th trainers’ championship before racing at Sandown, and Knappers Hill provided some more icing on the cake when sparking a four-timer for the handler in the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.

Bereft of much pace, the two-mile event clearly did not play into the hands of the six-year-old, who was conceding upwards of 6lb to his 11 rivals.

Yet Harry Cobden’s mount, sent off the 3-1 favourite, underlined his quality with some ease, kicking for home off the bend and coasting to a four-and-a-half-length success over Boombawn (11-1), with Alto Alto (18-1) a further half length back in third.

Though disappointing in the EBF Final here in March, he had easily landed a novice hurdle last week and Nicholls said: “He is a really nice horse and we knew we had to qualify at Newton Abbot and we kept him fresh for that. That race brought him on a bit and he has done that nicely off top weight.

“He was sixth in the Betfair Hurdle off a mark of 135 and it was inexperience that got him a bit behind. On that form I knew he was going to be hard to beat today.

“He just loves good ground. The time I ran him in the EBF was probably an error, really. The owners were keen to go because they didn’t really want to go to Cheltenham that week with him.”

He added: “A race like the Gerry Fielden would be a good starting point. Good to soft would be the worst ground he’d want. He’ll mature a bit through the summer be an improving hurdler with a bit of luck.

“He has to improve, but he just might. He’s gone round there and carried top weight and you wouldn’t know he has had a race. He has huge ability, but has very much been a baby this year. He has learned a lot today and proved what a good horse he is. I think there’s lots to come.”

McFabulous and Lorcan Williams landed the Select Hurdle (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Though there were just four runners in the bet365 Select Hurdle, the Grade Two event proved a fascinating contest with McFabulous (4-1) getting the better of what turned out to be a sprint finish to the extended two-mile-and-five-furlong event.

In a tactical affair, where the eight-year-old made virtually all the running, Lorcan Williams employed a stop-start pace. Though he looked a sitting duck, his jumping proved decisive and he sealed the victory with a good leap at the penultimate flight and held on to beat Indefatigable by a length, giving Nicholls a fourth win on the card.

The trainer said: “He has loads of ability and he loves that ground. I don’t know why he saves his best for going right-handed, but he will go chasing now.

“He is not the easiest of rides, but he has lots of ability. It is a good pot to win this year and he runs well at Aintree. He will go chasing in October. I will start him at Chepstow and then see what happens.

He would be a good one for the Kauto Star at Kempton and we might work back from that, but that is a long way off

“He would have gone there this year if he had not had an accident in the yard and then it was too late to go chasing – he slipped up and fractured a tiny vertebra in his wither and it just kept him back.

“He will be an exciting chaser. He will get three (miles) round Kempton on a Flat track. He would be a good one for the Kauto Star at Kempton and we might work back from that, but that is a long way off.”

Greaneteen’s success in the Celebration Chase and the all-the-way victory of Saint Calvados in the Oaksey Chase completed a valuable four-timer for Nicholls, who added: “Today has been brilliant. Four winners on a day like this.”

