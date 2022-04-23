TradeWinds Island Resorts – Mother’s Day Meals

It seems like Martha Stewart sells just about everything, from her traditional cookbooks to more non-traditional NFT’s. The queen of homemaking is also no stranger to producing some pretty beautiful home and kitchen products, and her newest Hello Sunshine dinnerware set from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s is no exception. Stewart’s latest collection of citrus-themed dinner plates, salad dishes and cereal bowls are on sale for a whopping 30% off at Macy’s right now — just in time to indulge in some new items for your summer tablescape.
