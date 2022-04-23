ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

South Carolina woman killed in attack by her dog, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was killed after she was attacked by her dog, authorities said Friday.

Erin Beach, 45, of Newberry, died after the Thursday afternoon attack, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece told WLTX-TV. The attack occurred at about 12:53 p.m. EDT, the television station reported.

Kneece confirmed that the dog belonged to Beach but did not reveal the breed of the animal.

Authorities said it was unclear what caused the attack. Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and first responders said the dog showed “very aggressive” behavior toward them, which resulted in the dog being euthanized, according to The Newberry Observer.

The dog was shot four times, WLTX reported.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said he had never seen such an attack during his 33 years on the force.

“We’ve had dog attacks before but nothing of this nature,” Foster told WLTX. “We just don’t know what prompted it. I’m sure the family is having a difficult time understanding that as well.”

Officials with Newberry Animal Control transported the dog to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a necropsy, the newspaper reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, WOLO-TV reported.

Channel 2: DFACS had visited burned home in Loganville

Georgia social workers say that before a Gwinnett home burned down, killing a 10-year-old girl inside, it was a “house of horrors” where the children didn’t even know how to use toilet paper. The home on Beaver Road in Loganville burned earlier this month after a 15-year-old...
LOGANVILLE, GA
