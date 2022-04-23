ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds Sunday, not as windy

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fh9F_0fI4NVUR00

Clouds will clear out this evening and it will be another nice night in SWFL.

Temperatures fall into the 70s and eventually the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

With a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, highs will be toying with 90. If we see more cloud cover like Saturday, we may not reach the 90s.

The more sun we see, the warmer it will be. As high pressure continues to move east, it will get less breezy.

A sea breeze shower is possible on Monday, otherwise it will be hot and partly sunny.

Highs are in the lower 90s for both Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will bring in isolated showers mid-week.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swfl
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Couple of strong storms possible Monday, cooler days ahead!

A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Start; Light Showers “Late Day” Tuesday

Good Morning This morning will be cloudy but dry. Light rain showers arrive by late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Off and on rain, mainly light, will continue Tonight. Showers will end before dawn Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look small, only 0.10 to 0.20″ by later Tonight Improving Weather Wednesday: Showers will move offshore […]
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

A few showers possible Tuesday…

Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith. After another nice one for our Monday, we have some changes on the way. A line of showers and storms are approaching from the west with a cold front. Most of these will fizzle out before they get to our area. The front will pass through our area early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: AM shower, PM sunshine Tuesday

TUESDAY: Passing showers will start off your Tuesday as the front moves eastward through central and southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will tend to taper by mid-day, clouds will follow suit into the afternoon hours. Highs will run cooler, in the 70s. Skies become mainly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 40s to near 50.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy