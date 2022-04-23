Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds Sunday, not as windy

Clouds will clear out this evening and it will be another nice night in SWFL.

Temperatures fall into the 70s and eventually the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

With a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, highs will be toying with 90. If we see more cloud cover like Saturday, we may not reach the 90s.

The more sun we see, the warmer it will be. As high pressure continues to move east, it will get less breezy.

A sea breeze shower is possible on Monday, otherwise it will be hot and partly sunny.

Highs are in the lower 90s for both Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will bring in isolated showers mid-week.