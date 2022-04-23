ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Ford pickup stolen in 2014 found submerged in Texas lake by fisherman

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wr48p_0fI4NSqG00

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — This was one whopper of a fish tale.

A Texas angler detected something unusual on his fish finder on Wednesday while fishing in Lake Jacksonville. After a dive team was summoned, authorities retrieved a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in 2014, KETK-TV reported.

“It was just an interesting day on Lake Jacksonville,” Jon Hargett, a member of the dive team, told the television station.

Authorities pulled a 1999 Ford F-150 out of 18 feet of water near Buckner Dam, Jacksonville Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Amanda Bragg told the Jacksonville Progress.

Divers Justin McDonald and Kevin Kelsey, of Watermark Designs Marine were able to report the license plate to authorities, according to the newspaper.

The vehicle was last registered in Rusk, Texas, KLTV reported. Investigators located the owner and learned that the truck had been stolen in 2014, according to KETK.

“We already knew from sonar pictures provided by Jon Hargett what the vehicle looked like,” Billy McDonald, the owner of Watermark Designs Marine, told the television station. “So once we made contact, we knew which direction to go and what we were looking for, and we could do that in zero visibility by feel. So we hooked the tag lines to it and then Isaac Wrecker Service extracted it from the water.”

No one was inside the vehicle, but a diver found a fish swimming in the back of the pickup, KETK reported. He caught the fish and released it.

“It was interesting to at least see the truck come out of the water and (I was) relieved to find out there was no souls in the cab, so to speak,” Hargett told the television station. “There was no one involved in that accident.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Fisherman#Swimming#Ketk Tv#Cpl#The Jacksonville Progress#Watermark Designs Marine#Kltv
KXAN

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Waco, a popular spot for boaters and fishermen, recently earned a unique distinction — it’s the only Texas reservoir that has eradicated its Zebra mussel population. The lake earned the title back in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year. As part […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Missing East Texas 15-year-old found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old who was reported missing Friday evening has been found. Before being located the teen was last seen walking on Highway 323 near the Pleasant Hill Cemetery within the past few hours. Officials would like to thank...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
64K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy