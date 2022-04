This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO