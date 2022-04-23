ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

April Vendor Splendor in Goshen

By Paige Barnes WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your spring on at the April Vendor Splendor. There will be over 25 vendors selling...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Goshen, IN
Society
100.7 WITL

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splendor
WNDU

Livestock farmer charged over dead animal disposal

Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is great for local businesses, as it typically draws in crowds of tens of thousands of people. REMINDER FOR BLUE-GOLD GAME: Douglas Road closed from Ironwood to Twyckenham. With many anticipated to attend Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, this is an important reminder that...
NOTRE DAME, IN
103GBF

Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
WHAS 11

2 Indiana kids killed by falling tree during camping trip

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two children from Indianapolis are dead after a weekend camping trip in Owen County. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday of two children injured at the Indian Oaks Campground. Police said an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy...
OWEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy