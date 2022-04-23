Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Happy spring everyone! It is beginning to look a lot like normal. It is such a great feeling to start gathering with family and friends once again. We must still be vigilant, because COVID-19 has slowed down, it is still in the midst of us. Please continue to follow CDC guidelines.

It is still my pleasure over the past 19 months, as your councilwoman, to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

A new season is here, I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and aware of their surroundings. Each season brings changes, and we all have our favorite season. The City of Newberry is always planning and doing things that would be of interest to all of us. I encourage you to be aware of all the different events and activities that are going on in the City of Newberry by going to cityofnewberry.com.

The “Paint the Park” event was awesome. On Saturday, April 9, from 12-4 p.m., boys and girls of all ages converged on Willowbrook Park, which is located in the West End Community. Despite the extreme chilly temperatures, community leaders, motivational speaker, Dr. Ronald Byrd from Connecticut and a member of the Gallman Class of 1965, Mayor Moses Rembert (mayor of Peak), Mr. Jesse Frank Allen, Newberry Police Department, Newberry Fire Department, Newberry Made, Newberry County Quilt Trail, The Color People, Earth Safe Finishes, community members, friends and family from everywhere came out to show their love and support for the arts.

Special thanks to Newberry Made, who all came together with like minds to give something back to the community, and to allow residents to appreciate the arts and to have a sense of pride and ownership in their park. This group of artists worked tirelessly painting, taping, measuring etc., to have everything ready for the kids.

Special thanks to the City Manager Matt Dewitt, Mayor Foster Senn, Newberry Police Department (Community Policing), Newberry Fire Department, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity (Alpha Delta Chi Chapter), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., West End Safe Home Group, Mayor/Rev. Moses Rembert (ice cream truck), City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism (Scott Sawyer, Bridget Carey, Oswaldo Tapia), Misty West (West Electric for the big rock),Willingham & Son’s Building Supply (for moving the rock), Miss Newberry Teen Jade Hughes, Tyneshia Davis (leader of Newberry Girl Scouts Troop # 1789).

The park was in full bloom, with a big Easter hunt, boys and girls painting the park rails, rocks of all sizes and the playground equipment, as well as playing, reminiscing, listening to a motivational speaker, collecting goodies, and sitting down to grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

The turning point of the “Paint the Park” was when the unveiling of the quilt pattern took place on the side of the Scout Cabin. Trica Price gave a picture of a pattern to the art group. The quilt was made by her grandmother (Louise Merchant Rister), in mid-1930-1940s. The unveiling of this quilt pattern officially put Willowbrook Park on the Newberry County Quilt Trail Registry.

I am still seeking and asking for funding to do some updates to the Scout Hut at Willowbrook Park.

I’m still attending meetings, ceremonial and city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, helping those in need, and responding to your needs with immediacy. If you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me, and as always, my goal is to respond within 12-24 hours. I can be reached at 803-321-1000 or email me at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.

I was recently selected to participate in the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship (Clyburn Fellowship) after an intensive application process. The Clyburn Fellowship offers leadership, policy and campaign training to young professionals living in South Carolina. Ultimately this program shapes fellows on their way to becoming politicians, campaign managers, fundraising directors and consultants in local, county and state party operators. This also will allow me to continue to learn and grow as your elected city councilwoman. I still strongly believe in the fact that, “he who does the work, does the learning.”

During the months of January-March, I continued to deliver food to those in need. If you, or someone that you know, need food please contact me and I will do whatever I can to make sure that those residents are taken care of in a timely manner.

The following food pantries are up and running: Living Hope Food Pantry located at 1830 Nance Street (directly in front of Newberry Elementary School) and is opened from 11-3 p.m. on Thursdays; the God’s Abundance for All People (GAAP) which is housed at O’Neal United Methodist Church located 501 O’Neal Street, they are opened from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. every Saturday. Also, the Clothes Closet at O’Neal Street United Methodist Church is opened every Saturday from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

February 1, 2022, I attended the Hometown Legislative Action Day that was held at the Downtown Marriott Hotel. This is one day that draws local officials from all over the state to Columbia to receive updates on current legislative issues. I walked from the hotel to the State House and met with Senator Ronnie Cromer. It was a very informative day, as well as a great networking opportunity.

The day after the Hometown Legislative Action Day, I attended my second Advance Municipal Elected Officials Institute, that was also held at the Downtown Columbia Marriott. I was able to witness how other cities are doing great things to make a difference in their communities, as well as meeting many other councilmen/councilwomen. I gained a lot of good information that will be very useful to me as a councilwoman.

We completed our third neighborhood litter pick up on Saturday, March 19, and it was a great success. Thanks to all who participated and special thanks to residents of District 5, Mayor Foster Senn, Crista Lukoski from the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, Police Chief Kevin Goodman, Miss Newberry Teen Miss Jade Hughes, Keisher Glymph, Jarious Singley, Minister Tina F. Belton-Pittman, Keontae Singleton, Datrevian Phoenix, Tierrah O. Frederique and Living Hope Foundation Executive Director, John Glasgow who provided lunch for the group. Litter is a problem, and you can be fined for littering. Please do your part to not litter and keep our neighborhood clean and beautiful. Also, to avoid unwanted animals from getting into your dog food or trash, please don’t leave food etc. out in the open, and make sure that your lids are secured on your trash can.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch continues to meet monthly at the Scout Hut located in Willowbrook Park at 714 Crosson Street, Newberry. If you have interest in ways that we can continue to do things that will be in the best interest of all the community members, we would like to invite you to join us every third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

If you have recently moved to District 5, you will need to change your voter’s registration address, and if you are not registered, you will need to register. You can register in person at the Voter’s Registration Office, next to Piedmont Technical College on Wilson Road, or you can go online to scytl.com.

The following are still my concerns, and I am willing to hear from each of you:

• Grocery store

• Family restaurant

• More housing

• Movie theater/bowling center

• Road conditions

• Gun violence

I am looking forward to having a neighborhood town meeting, that is tentatively scheduled for June 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut located at 714 Crosson Street. This will be a great time to bring and share positive ideas and things that are of concern to you, and especially those things that will help us to continue to strengthen our West End Neighborhood. A reminder for this event will be on the radio and in the newspaper as well.

Upcoming events:

• Voter’s Registration Drive is ongoing.

• Pork in The Park, April 23 from 11:00-3:30 p.m. in Memorial Park.

• Taste of Newberry, May 6 from 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Newberry.

• Gully Washer Splash Park will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 21.

• First Fridays downtown Newberry from 4:00- 9:00 p.m.

• City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

• Juneteenth, June 18 from 10:00-4:00 p.m. in Downtown Newberry.