Jen Higgenbotham and Georgianna Metcalf are part of the same blended family, are best friends and now will be partners in a new bakery that is coming to York. The Wall Flour Bakery will be located in the Olde York Plaza at 1100 N. Lincoln Avenue, Suite E2 in York. The duo hopes to be up and running in mid-June in that location but are already taking orders now through their Facebook page and website.

YORK, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO