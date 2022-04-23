Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 23

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities are investigating the shooting death of two people at a home in Spring Creek, Nevada Tuesday afternoon. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at just before 5 p.m. to the 700 Block of Spring Creek Parkway following a 911 call for a domestic dispute where a gun was fired. Two children had ran to a nearby house and reported their mother had been shot to 911 dispatch. When officers arrived at the home they found a woman dead, identified as 44-year-old Casandra Banuelos, on the kitchen floor. Deputies attempted life-saving measures. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said 53-year-old Ruben Banuelos was found lying next to the woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and still breathing. Ruben was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children have been placed in the protective care of extended family. The sheriff's office said it is trying to determine a motive.

SPRING CREEK, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO