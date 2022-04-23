ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is today the day? Cabrera's chase for 3,000th hit washed out Friday

Miguel Cabrera’s quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day when the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies was rained out.

The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin at Comerica Park. The teams will make up the washout with a split doubleheader Saturday.

The games are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Antonio Senzatela is set to start the first game for the Rockies today.

Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits on Thursday, setting off a loud chorus of boos at Comerica Park before Tigers went on to beat the New York Yankees 3-0.

