ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four-year-old dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqYce_0fI4JZAB00

A Louisiana woman is accused of killing her young granddaughter by forcing her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.

Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, each face first-degree murder charges after police responded to the scene to find the latter’s 4-year-old daughter, China Record, unresponsive and with a blood alcohol level of .680% — more than eight times the .08% BAC driving limit for adults, according to police records . China Record died at the scene, officials said.

While responding to the incident Thursday, authorities discovered Roxanne Record allegedly forced the girl to drink the whiskey as her mother watched, and China Record’s cause of death was determined to be acute alcohol poisoning, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The mother and grandmother were arrested Friday, and they are being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as authorities continue to investigate.

It was not clear whether the pair had attorneys representing them.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Alcohol Poisoning#Murder#Kadjah Record#China Record
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy