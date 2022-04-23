Four-year-old dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey

A Louisiana woman is accused of killing her young granddaughter by forcing her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.

Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, each face first-degree murder charges after police responded to the scene to find the latter’s 4-year-old daughter, China Record, unresponsive and with a blood alcohol level of .680% — more than eight times the .08% BAC driving limit for adults, according to police records . China Record died at the scene, officials said.

While responding to the incident Thursday, authorities discovered Roxanne Record allegedly forced the girl to drink the whiskey as her mother watched, and China Record’s cause of death was determined to be acute alcohol poisoning, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The mother and grandmother were arrested Friday, and they are being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as authorities continue to investigate.

It was not clear whether the pair had attorneys representing them.