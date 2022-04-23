State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing.
Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State Police have yet to share details of where they found her.$10k worth of copper stolen from Somerset County residence
