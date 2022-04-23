ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing.

MARY LETOSKY

Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State Police have yet to share details of where they found her.

