2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner discloses picks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs is on after prep races for the "most exciting two minutes in sports" concluded last weekend. Tawny Port secured a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field with a win in the Lexington Stakes, beating runner-up Major...

Kentucky Derby Featured Milliner Christine Moore on This Year's Fancy Hats

Christine Moore, a celebrity hat designer and featured milliner for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, joined Cheddar News to talk about how her headwear became a staple of race day fashion and what Derby watchers can come to expect at this year's horse racing event. “It's always go big or go home," she said. "And it's also very Southern belle style for the first leg of the triple crown, which is the Kentucky Derby." The race will be held on Saturday, May 7.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kentucky Derby Notes and Workouts for 4/25/22

Pioneer of Medina Works; Classic Causeway Back Into Derby Contention. Sumaya U.S.Stables’ Pioneer of Medina, third-place finisher in the Louisiana Derby (G2) in his most recent start, tuned up for a possible start in Kentucky Derby 148 by working five furlongs in company in :59.80 over a fast track on a cloudy morning at Churchill Downs on April 25.
SPORTS
An Unusual Kentucky Derby 148 Phenomenon

In December greetings change to “Merry Christmas!” followed by a brief week of “Happy New Year!” There’s a similar transformation in the city of Louisville during springtime. Some folks will greet you with a “Happy Derby” in the final weeks of April, but that’s not as common as the second portion of pleasantries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans appears to be Patrick Cantlay’s and Xander Schaffele’s to lose. The No. 4 and 12 ranked players in the world, respectively, share a five-shot lead heading into the final round of the two-man team event at TPC Louisiana, having broken the 54-hole scoring record with their 29-under-par total by six shots. And with the format for Sunday’s play being foursomes (alternate shot), the chance for one of the chasers—Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace are in second, with three teams, including Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, tied for third six strokes back—to make a mad dash at the end of play is far more difficult.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races tells picks

Trainer Tim Yakteen can win the biggest race of his career when he sends out two of the favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Born in Germany, Yakteen has been in charge of his own stable since 2004, with his horses winning more than 250 races and $12.2 million. However, none of those wins approached the significance of the Kentucky Derby. This year, Yakteen has two strong 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Taiba and Messier, who were both previously trained by Bob Baffert. Taiba and Messier, who finished first and second, respectively, in the Santa Anita Derby, are both 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. They sit just behind Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
Zurich Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Zurich Classic payout for the PGA Tour’s lone team tournament on the schedule for the season to see how the purse is divided. The annual trip to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is always a unique time on the PGA Tour as it’s the only team event on the schedule. Split up between Thursday and Saturday rounds of four-ball format alongside Friday and Sunday rounds of alternate shot, it’s a unique wrinkle on the tour schedule.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2022 Mexico Open predictions, expert picks, odds, field ranking, golf best bets at Vidanta Vallarta

Put your partner to the side as the pleasantries of the Zurich Classic team event are no more. Golfers are to make their way South of the border to Vallarta, Mexico, as the first edition of the Mexico Open marks the return of stroke-play competition on the PGA Tour. Lost in between the year's first two majors, the Masters and PGA Championship, the Mexico Open has drawn a less-than-stellar field for its tournament debut but nevertheless has a number of key names competing for the purse.
GOLF
Mexico Open 2022 fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert says back Charles Howell III, fade Abraham Ancer

World No. 2 Jon Rahm returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since finishing 27th in the Masters when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which begins on Thursday at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The reigning U.S. Open champion has seven top-25 and four top-10 finishes this year, but he hasn't won since prevailing in the Open at Torrey Pines in June. Rahm has been installed as the 5-1 betting favorite in the latest Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Three players – two-time Tour winner Tony Finau, former U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland and Abraham Ancer, who grew up in Mexico – are the co-second choices in the 132-player Mexico Open field, at 20-1.
GOLF
Mets vs. Cardinals odds, line, prediction: 2022 MLB picks, Tuesday, April 26 best bets from proven model

National League foes square off when the New York Mets (13-5) travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6) in a contest on Tuesday evening. New York has been playing well lately, winning four of its last five games, including a two-game win streak. On the other side, St. Louis has dropped two straight games. New York beat St. Louis 5-2 in Game 1 of this three-game series. It's a matchup of right-handed starters as New York sends Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA) to the hill, while Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA) gets the call for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

