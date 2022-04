Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Knowledge Center announced that applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 Ag Biz Planner course. The Ag Biz Planner course is put on by Farm Credit University and facilitated by the Farm Credit Knowledge Center. The programming is designed for young, beginning and small farmers and agribusinesses. The program contains ten online modules taught by Dr. David Kohl. The modules range in content from constructing financial documents, communication and leadership and strategic business planning. Additional learning opportunities may include advocacy education, legislative visits, both on a state and national level and localized agricultural tours.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO