Noble, IL

STILL IN EFFECT THIS MORNING

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NOBLE) The Village of Noble still has a “boil water order” in effect for a portion...

www.freedom929.com

94.3 Lite FM

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week as "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
The Telegraph

Illinois 143 resurfacing begins Monday

HIGHLAND -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent lane closures of Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning Monday, weather permitting.

